Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Wrap Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $2.77 on Friday. Wrap Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 285.43% and a negative return on equity of 175.85%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Wrap Technologies

In other news, CEO Scot Cohen sold 96,989 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $127,055.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,275,356 shares in the company, valued at $8,220,716.36. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRAP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

