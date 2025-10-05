York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of York Water in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, York Water has an average rating of “Hold”.

York Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $30.07 on Friday. York Water has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $38.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $433.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. York Water had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 25.83%.The company had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of York Water

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,188,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 757,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 259,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 22,866 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

