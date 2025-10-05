Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Youxin Technology in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Youxin Technology Trading Up 0.8%

Youxin Technology Company Profile

NASDAQ:YAAS opened at $2.58 on Friday. Youxin Technology has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $109.13.

Youxin Technogy Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. It is a software as a service and platform as a service provider. The firm develops, uses and controls business applications without the need to purchase complex information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by Sun Jin Hou and Lin Shao Zhang on October 21, 2022 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

