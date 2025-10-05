Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Youxin Technology in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Youxin Technology
Youxin Technology Trading Up 0.8%
Youxin Technology Company Profile
Youxin Technogy Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. It is a software as a service and platform as a service provider. The firm develops, uses and controls business applications without the need to purchase complex information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by Sun Jin Hou and Lin Shao Zhang on October 21, 2022 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Youxin Technology
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Youxin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youxin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.