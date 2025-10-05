Zacks Research Upgrades Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) to Hold

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.43.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $305.41 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $318.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,131.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.97.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $3,141,875.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,519.40. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,441,490. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,884 shares of company stock valued at $11,406,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,622,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 314.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,171,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,932,000 after purchasing an additional 888,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,909,000 after purchasing an additional 824,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $153,340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after purchasing an additional 578,883 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

