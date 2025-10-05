Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Raised to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

ZG opened at $74.39 on Friday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $90.22. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.12, a PEG ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $2,047,734.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 144,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,149,622.53. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $2,249,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,298.54. The trade was a 22.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 657,087 shares of company stock worth $56,286,479 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

