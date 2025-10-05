zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZSPC. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of zSpace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of zSpace in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of zSpace in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

zSpace Price Performance

zSpace stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. zSpace has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66.

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 million.

Institutional Trading of zSpace

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in zSpace stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of zSpace, Inc (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.05% of zSpace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

zSpace Company Profile

zSpace Technologies, Inc is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

Featured Articles

