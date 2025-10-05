Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZUMZ. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Zumiez from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Zumiez Price Performance

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $343.34 million, a PE ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 1.04. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $24.37.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.53 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.06%.The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Zumiez has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zumiez

In related news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $77,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,380.20. The trade was a 33.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 5,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $112,865.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,047.27. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 6,451.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,383 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,889 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 47,105 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,020 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Articles

