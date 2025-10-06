1,015 Shares in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Purchased by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.2%

ED opened at $98.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.23. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 61.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ED. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.91.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

