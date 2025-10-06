10,445 Shares in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF $KMLM Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.15% of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. PMV Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 442.4% during the 1st quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 78,315 shares during the period. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 126,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 477.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 390,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 323,174 shares during the period.

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3%

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $179.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

About KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

