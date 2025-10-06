1,274 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,274 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Strive Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% during the first quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 161,840 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after buying an additional 49,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $207.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.09, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.20 and a 200-day moving average of $188.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $212.10.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,008,788.94. This trade represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $141,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,943.84. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,194,356 shares of company stock worth $235,092,941 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.64.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

