1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $44.60 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after buying an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

IVV stock opened at $672.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $704.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $675.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $651.25 and a 200-day moving average of $607.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.