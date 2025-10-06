25 LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

25 LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of 25 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. 25 LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after buying an additional 9,687,855 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after acquiring an additional 135,064,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243,959 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Alphabet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,345,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,380,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,979,000 after purchasing an additional 440,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $246.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $256.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

