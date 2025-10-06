542 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Bought by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $346,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $193.31 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $201.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.33.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 54.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

