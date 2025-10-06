5,780 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.06 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.19.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
