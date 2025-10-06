a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) vs. Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Head-To-Head Survey

Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Li Ning and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Ning N/A N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands -4.48% -21.06% -6.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Li Ning and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Ning 1 0 0 0 1.00 a.k.a. Brands 1 1 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.68%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Li Ning.

55.4% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Li Ning has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, a.k.a. Brands has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Li Ning and a.k.a. Brands”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Ning $3.99 billion 1.44 $419.10 million N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands $574.70 million 0.18 -$25.99 million ($2.51) -3.84

Li Ning has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand. It also develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and/or sells outdoor sports products under the AIGLE brand; table tennis products under the Double Happiness brand name; fashionable fitness products for dance and yoga under the Danskin brand; and badminton products under the Kason brand name. The company also provides brand licensing, administrative, and property management services. It operates conventional stores, flagship stores, China LI-NING stores, LI-NING 1990 stores, factory outlets, and multi-brand stores under the LI-NING brand. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands. It also operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

