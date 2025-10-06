Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,588,000. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $672.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $675.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $651.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

