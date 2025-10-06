AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $251.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $220.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.22.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $234.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $413.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $244.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,471,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 76.9% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 60.0% in the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

