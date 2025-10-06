Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS) Short Interest Down 29.2% in September

Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 44,200 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Abits Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abits Group presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Abits Group Price Performance

Abits Group Company Profile

ABTS opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. Abits Group has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Abits Group Inc operates in the bitcoin mining business in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc in November 2023. Abits Group Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

