Abundance Wealth Counselors Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 22.4% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $119,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $672.42 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $675.93. The company has a market capitalization of $704.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $607.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

