Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Get Acco Brands alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Acco Brands in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Acco Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acco Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Acco Brands

Acco Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Acco Brands stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $370.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. Acco Brands has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.43.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Acco Brands had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.90%.The business had revenue of $394.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.81 million. Acco Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.900 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.210-0.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acco Brands will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acco Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Acco Brands’s payout ratio is 63.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Acco Brands by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 345,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 70,365 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Acco Brands by 61.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 236,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 90,281 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Acco Brands by 47.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 634,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 205,061 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Acco Brands by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Acco Brands by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acco Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.