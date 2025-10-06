Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives $19.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

ADVM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADVM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

ADVM opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $8.56.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.