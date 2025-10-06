Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives $14.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2025

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGENGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGEN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Agenus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Stock Up 5.1%

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGENGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -12.55 EPS for the current year.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.