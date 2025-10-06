Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives $14.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Get Agenus alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AGEN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Agenus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Agenus Stock Up 5.1%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -12.55 EPS for the current year.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.