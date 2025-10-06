Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.17.

NYSE:A opened at $141.91 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

