Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Canada upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $35.61.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $438.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.6% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 52,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in Alamos Gold by 94.7% during the first quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 73,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 35,886 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 125,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 57,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

