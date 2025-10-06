Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Upgraded by Erste Group Bank to “Buy” Rating

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BABA. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. CLSA lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Arete raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

BABA opened at $187.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $448.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,558,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,243,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,992,000 after buying an additional 4,246,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,558,000 after buying an additional 3,947,460 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,144,000 after buying an additional 2,885,154 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.