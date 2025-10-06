AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,000 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the August 31st total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AUGW stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 822,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

