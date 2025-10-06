Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Position Decreased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,286 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 421,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 48,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,347,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $245.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $256.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho set a $295.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

