Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Position Trimmed by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $245.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $256.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $229,863.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,312.80. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

