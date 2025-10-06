Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMRC. Robert W. Baird raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Ameresco Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE AMRC opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.33. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.34%.The firm had revenue of $472.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 516,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 255,538 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

