America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.7667.

Get America Movil alerts:

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of America Movil in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of America Movil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of America Movil from $20.40 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.

View Our Latest Report on AMX

America Movil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.88. America Movil has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.77 billion. America Movil had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 6.11%. Equities analysts forecast that America Movil will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America Movil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in America Movil by 6,421.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,127,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in America Movil by 279.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,538 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in America Movil by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,272,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $291,934,000 after purchasing an additional 832,787 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in America Movil by 93.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,585,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after purchasing an additional 764,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in America Movil in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,252,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America Movil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.