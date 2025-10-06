American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NYSE:AXL opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $739.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.03.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Axle & Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 825.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

