Analysts Set BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target at $2.88

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.8750.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRCC shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

BRC Price Performance

BRCC opened at $1.57 on Friday. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $388.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.92.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). BRC had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The company had revenue of $94.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.78 million. BRC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BRC will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BRC

In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,935,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,419,450. This represents a 2.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Taslitz acquired 100,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,786,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,925.93. This represents a 5.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 676,000 shares of company stock worth $851,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

