Analysts Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target at $27.17

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.1667.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $942.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 22.11%.The company had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cohu has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 172.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cohu by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 92,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth $276,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

