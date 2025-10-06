Analysts Set Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) PT at $131.25

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.25.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

Spruce Biosciences Trading Down 7.6%

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Shares of SPRB opened at $7.95 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

