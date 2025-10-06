Analysts Set Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Price Target at $9.00

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOS shares. Wedbush upped their target price on XOS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of XOS in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

XOS Stock Up 3.2%

XOS stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. XOS has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $24.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.60.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.15. XOS had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a negative net margin of 91.56%.The business had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. XOS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that XOS will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Emerald Green Trust sold 11,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $28,125.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,582,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,300.26. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart N. Bernstein sold 14,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $44,045.29. Following the sale, the director directly owned 98,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,345.06. This trade represents a 12.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,665 shares of company stock valued at $633,880 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About XOS

Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

