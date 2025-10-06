Analyzing Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Tri Pointe Homes has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tri Pointe Homes 0 3 3 1 2.71 Taylor Wimpey 1 2 0 1 2.25

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tri Pointe Homes and Taylor Wimpey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus price target of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Tri Pointe Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tri Pointe Homes is more favorable than Taylor Wimpey.

Profitability

This table compares Tri Pointe Homes and Taylor Wimpey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tri Pointe Homes 9.22% 11.33% 7.75% Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tri Pointe Homes and Taylor Wimpey”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tri Pointe Homes $4.42 billion 0.71 $458.03 million $3.93 8.82 Taylor Wimpey $4.37 billion 1.16 $433.99 million N/A N/A

Tri Pointe Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Wimpey.

Summary

Tri Pointe Homes beats Taylor Wimpey on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia. It operates active selling communities, and owned or controlled lots. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title and escrow, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was formerly known as TRI Pointe Group, Inc. and changed its name to Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. in January 2021. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

