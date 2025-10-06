Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.07.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.1%

APO opened at $125.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.35 and a 200 day moving average of $136.93. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $102.58 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 38.13%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

