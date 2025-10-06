Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $156.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cfra Research raised shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.81.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $152.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $110.63 and a 52 week high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $35,078,061.63. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,424,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,693,149.02. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $24,946,933.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 311,728 shares in the company, valued at $56,965,174.72. This trade represents a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,430,639. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

