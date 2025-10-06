ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.1429.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVBP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ArriVent BioPharma to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of ArriVent BioPharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.

Shares of AVBP stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. ArriVent BioPharma has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts predict that ArriVent BioPharma will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Infinitum Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC now owns 2,066,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after buying an additional 422,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $819,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 561.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,503,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,797,000 after buying an additional 86,067 shares during the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

