Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brueske Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $246.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $256.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

