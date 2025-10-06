ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 113,966.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 35.4% during the first quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Arete Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $77.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $101.50. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.60%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

