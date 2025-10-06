ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Sells 5,631 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in A. O. Smith by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,105.22. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $73.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.