Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,500 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the August 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 278,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Atico Mining Stock Down 3.5%
Shares of ATCMF opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.21.
About Atico Mining
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atico Mining
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.