Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,500 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the August 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 278,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atico Mining Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of ATCMF opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.21.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

