Atwater Malick LLC Has $22.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $672.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $675.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $651.25 and its 200 day moving average is $607.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

