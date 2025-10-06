Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) hit a new 52-week high on Saturday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 19203785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Lake Street Capital lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $1.25 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 9.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 409.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 364.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 71,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 55,742 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 117.1% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,720,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 1,467,547 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

