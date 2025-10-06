Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Up 137.7% in September

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,600 shares, a growth of 137.7% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Bank Hapoalim to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Bank Hapoalim has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bank Hapoalim Price Performance

BKHYY opened at $101.35 on Monday. Bank Hapoalim has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The bank reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.32. Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion.

Bank Hapoalim Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.0505 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 238.0%. This is an increase from Bank Hapoalim’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Bank Hapoalim’s payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

About Bank Hapoalim

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

Featured Stories

