Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock Price

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $196.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra Research raised Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.81.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE ARES opened at $152.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.18 and its 200 day moving average is $167.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 258.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $35,078,061.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,424,538 shares in the company, valued at $254,693,149.02. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $24,946,933.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 311,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,965,174.72. This represents a 30.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock worth $464,430,639. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $31,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

