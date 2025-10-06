Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) vs. Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Head-To-Head Review

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) and Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Chartered and Bank of East Asia”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $41.04 billion 1.13 $4.05 billion $1.81 10.94 Bank of East Asia $5.67 billion 0.70 $590.75 million N/A N/A

Dividends

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of East Asia.

Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bank of East Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Standard Chartered pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and Bank of East Asia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered 12.27% 10.73% 0.65% Bank of East Asia N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Standard Chartered has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of East Asia has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Standard Chartered and Bank of East Asia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bank of East Asia 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Standard Chartered beats Bank of East Asia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Chartered

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures. It offers retail products, such as deposits, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advice; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products. The company provides financial markets products and services that comprise project and export financing; debt capital markets and leveraged financing; financing and securities services; sales and structuring; macro, commodities, and credit trading; and market research services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. It serves financial institutions, governments, banks, investors, corporations, small to medium-sized businesses, and individuals. Standard Chartered PLC was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Bank of East Asia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as SME loans and financing guarantee schemes; corporate and commercial financing products, including syndicated and construction loans, acquisition and structured financing, working capital financing, share financing and IPO-related loans, and commercial mortgages; trade finance services and expert trade solutions; factoring services; import and export trade finance; guarantee services; eTradeConnect that allows buyers and sellers to connect, transact, share information, and submit applications for financing through a single platform; cash management services; corporate wealth management products; foreign exchange and treasury products; and marine cargo, property, trade credit, employee compensation, life, savings, and endowment insurance plans. In addition, it offers private banking services comprising investment advisory services; investment solutions, such as unit trusts, linked deposits, currency trading and management, global equities and bonds investments, structured products, and options and derivatives; portfolio management services; securities and futures broking services; cyber banking, credit cards, and ATM; and various international services. The company operates outlets in Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Bank of East Asia, Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.