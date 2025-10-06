BARK (NYSE:BARK) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BARK (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

BARK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BARK from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BARK from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BARK in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

BARK Trading Down 0.9%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BARK opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. BARK has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BARK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BARK during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in BARK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BARK by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BARK in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BARK by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 47,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

BARK Company Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

