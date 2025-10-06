Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 711,200 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 376,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 222.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 222.3 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of BDRFF opened at $105.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.07. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $105.16 and a 1-year high of $148.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

